There are no grace periods for expired products - FDA warns Ghanaians

Speaking on Accra FM on Thursday, October 28, Senior Regulatory Officer in charge of Cosmetic Science at FDA, Ms Jemima Offei Agyepong, said products that expire are not useful and have no grace period for final expiration.

She stressed that every product expires on the day the manufacturer indicates on the package.

“Every product expires on the day the manufacturer indicated on the product,” she stressed.

She also took the opportunity to caution the public against buying products that have expired.

She explained that every product comes with manufacturing date and expiry dates, noting that products that do not come with such details are not approved by the FDA.