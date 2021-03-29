Three key factors that affects how much pension you are paid when you retire

For example in Ghana, the Social Security and National Insurance (SSNIT) pension scheme is salary or income-based and for that matter pension benefits depend on how much you earn or contribute. That means: “the higher your salary, the higher your pension benefits”.
Also as contributions are invested over time to generate the needed income for pensioners, it further implies that the longer your contributions stay invested, the higher your expected returns or pension benefits.
To this effect, the main factors affecting how much pension you would receive are:
- Age at which you retire
- Total contributions made before you retire
- Your three (3) best annual salaries