ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Vodafone Ghana now Telecel Ghana

Evans Annang

Telecel Group, an Africa-focused telecommunication company with expertise in combining telecommunication with fintech, e-commerce, and tech start-ups successfully acquired 70% majority shares in Vodafone Ghana (Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited – GTCL) in February 2023 and is set to bring disruptive innovation into Ghana’s telecom industry with customer-centric products delivered with exceptional customer service.

Patricia-Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana CEO
Patricia-Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana CEO

In a statement by the CEO of Telecel Group, Moh Damush remarked “In February 2023, Telecel completed the acquisition of Vodafone Ghana, setting the stage for a massive rebranding campaign. This evolution represents more than just a change in name; it signifies our commitment to advancing telecommunications in Ghana with a renewed focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers. This rebranding represents a bold step forward into a future where innovation, quality and customer satisfaction remain at the core of who we are. Our goal is to provide Ghanaians with exceptional services, exceeding their expectations”.

Recommended articles

Vodafone Ghana
Vodafone Ghana ece-auto-gen

Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana said, “I am truly excited about this transition. Our goal is to deliver a great network for our customers, enabling a connectivity that promotes personal and business growth. I invite our stakeholders to join us on this exciting journey as we start our rebranding from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana”.

The rebranding exercise which starts in January and climaxes with a full brand reveal at the end of February 2024 is expected to be packed with exciting activities and campaigns for all stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rebranding also covers Vodafone Ghana and its three subsidiaries: National Communication Backbone Company Limited (Vodafone Wholesale), Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash), and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skyline of Johannesburg, South Africa

Top 10 richest countries in Africa in 2024

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

Dangote outperforms Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and others as he crosses the $20 billion mark

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

10 oldest billionaires in Africa at the start of 2024

The Africa Investment Report 2023 revealed that Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa collectively account for a dominant 68% share of the continent's total investment influx in 2023.

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report