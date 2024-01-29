Vodafone Ghana now Telecel Ghana

In a statement by the CEO of Telecel Group, Moh Damush remarked “In February 2023, Telecel completed the acquisition of Vodafone Ghana, setting the stage for a massive rebranding campaign. This evolution represents more than just a change in name; it signifies our commitment to advancing telecommunications in Ghana with a renewed focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers. This rebranding represents a bold step forward into a future where innovation, quality and customer satisfaction remain at the core of who we are. Our goal is to provide Ghanaians with exceptional services, exceeding their expectations”.