RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Watch the story of how Africa World Airlines stopped a paralyzed lecturer from boarding their flight

Authors:

Evans Annang

Dr. Anthony Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) was given an embarrassing ordeal by Africa World Airlines in Accra.

Africa World Airline is introducing midnight flight from Accra to Lagos, here’s how
Africa World Airline is introducing midnight flight from Accra to Lagos, here’s how Pulse Ghana

In his narration, Dr. Mensah said he was refused entry into a flight headed for Kumasi for his disability.

Recommended articles

He has had complications with his prostate causing his kidney to fail, a situation that has led to paralysis from his waist down.

According to the airline, he could not support himself on the plane therefore he cannot board.

Speaking to Afia Poku on ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ on Okay FM, his wife said the airline failed to explain such terms and conditions when his wife went to buy him the ticket adding that they only stopped her family when they were ready to board the flight.

The lecturer who was going to seek further medical care in Kumasi was forced to travel 6 hours by road on Wednesday night when he could have reached his destination in 30 minutes.

Watch him narrate his ordeal below

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]