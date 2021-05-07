Watch the story of how Africa World Airlines stopped a paralyzed lecturer from boarding their flight

He has had complications with his prostate causing his kidney to fail, a situation that has led to paralysis from his waist down.

According to the airline, he could not support himself on the plane therefore he cannot board.

Speaking to Afia Poku on ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ on Okay FM, his wife said the airline failed to explain such terms and conditions when his wife went to buy him the ticket adding that they only stopped her family when they were ready to board the flight.

The lecturer who was going to seek further medical care in Kumasi was forced to travel 6 hours by road on Wednesday night when he could have reached his destination in 30 minutes.