'We regret any inconvenience caused; return all coagulated milk for replacement' - Nestle

“Anyone who has an IDEAL Milk product or CARNATION Tea Creamer from one of these batches can drop them off at any one of the Nestlé offices across the country and obtain a replacement,” Nestle said in its statement.

“Consumers who will return their products to any FDA office nationwide will be contacted by Nestié for replacement,” the statement also added.

Nestle Ghana has been in the news and on social media over complaints that some of its milk products have gone bad.

But investigations into the complaints by Ghanaians by the regulator, Food and Drugs Authority revealed that the products were not a “food safety issue”.

According to the FDA, a total of 57,938 cans of the products have been retrieved by Nestle across the country as of January 9, 2022.

Results from the FDA analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of samples and therefore there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestle.

The analysis also confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product.

It's on the back of the FDA’s assessment that Nestle has apologised to consumers for any inconvenience caused them, but also asked consumers who unfortunately purchased the batches of the Ideal and Carnation milk that have been recalled from the market to make them available for a replacement.

The batch numbers which may include tins affected by the issue are:

IDEAL Milk: 12651489, 12951489, 12961489, 13001489, 13031489, 13031489, 13131489, 13161489, 13171489, 13341489, 13351489