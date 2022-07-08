Web4Africa is offering discounts on WordPress Hosting

To celebrate its 20th Anniversary, Web4Africa is offering a 20% discount on all new WordPress Hosting purchases and a free .africa or .blog domain name when either of them is included in the hosting order.

WordPress is one of the world's most popular content management systems (CMS), powering millions of websites. You'll need to choose a WordPress host if you're looking to create a WordPress website.

WordPress hosting is a type of web hosting that is specifically designed for WordPress websites. It typically includes features and tools that make it easy to set up and manage a WordPress website, such as one-click installs and automatic updates.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgJ_hf7gxgA

Web4Africa offer affordable hosting prices, fast servers, and excellent customer support. Web4Africa also provides managed WordPress hosting, including regular backups, automatic updates and security scanning.

When choosing a WordPress host, there are several important factors to consider, including price, performance, features, and customer support. In this article, we'll help you choose the best WordPress host for your website.

Web4Africa has the requisite infrastructure and in-house skills to support any size of website for small and medium-scale businesses.

About Web4Africa

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Web4Africa is an ICANN Accredited Domain Name Registrar and web hosting solutions provider offering virtual private servers, wordpress hosting, web hosting, domain names and SSL Certificates.

You can visit Web4Africa at web4africa.com

