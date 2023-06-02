Why do online casino players strive for anonymity?

When registering at any of them, you do not need to upload your documents to confirm your identity, which automatically means more privacy and anonymity in your casino experience.

We decided to deal with this aspect of online gambling on our own and present a short guide about online casinos that guarantee privacy to their players,

Reasons Behind the Desire for Anonymity

Modern reality dictates its own rules, so for many users, when they decide to play online, it is important to maintain the privacy and anonymity of the game.

If you decide to create an anonymous account in a casino and play online, we recommend familiarizing yourself with the main advantages of such establishments.

Preventing Unwanted Marketing from the Casinos

Another reason why many gamblers avoid KYC is aggressive casino marketing. Unfortunately, it is inherent not only in mobile applications or advertising on social networks. When registering in a regular online casino, it is often necessary to undergo verification. Sometimes for this, follow the link in the letter in the email box, and sometimes with the help of the code from the SMS. Although it is a standard procedure, both options sometimes lead to the disclosure of personal contacts that can be used for promotional messages.

If you can create an email from scratch in 1-2 minutes, then everything is much more complicated with a mobile number. You can completely forget about an email created specifically for the casino, but you can't forget about a phone. As you know, everything that gets on the internet is automatically saved there, even if you are not aware of it.

You will be lucky if your phone only receives notifications about promotions and new bonuses in online casinos. But it is much worse when messages arrive several times in a short period of time with random advertising of food delivery from a country where you have never been. Not the best state of affairs, is it?

To avoid such excesses with spam and unnecessary advertising, players value anonymity.

Avoiding Identity Theft

Although no ID casinos can facilitate underage gambling in Ghana and other countries, it is still one of the most sought-of features of online casinos. First of all, anonymity gives an advantage to gamblers who worry about stealing their personal data and information. Obviously, if there is a leak of information, someone will use it for selfish purposes, especially knowing that this person is a gambler. History knows many cases of blackmail by gamblers who hid their hobbies and were forced to fulfil the demands of fraudsters (hackers) to keep everything as it was. The reason for such cases was precisely the provision of data, among which may be:

personal photo

passport scan or photo (selfies with the document)

driver's license

scans of recent service payments, etc.

Therefore, it is obvious that those who are really worried about their anonymity choose precisely those casino projects that do not require personal data. There are indeed enough such sites, but they all require careful study because a dishonest phishing site may be next to a verified and safe casino.

Safeguarding Financial Data

It is no secret to anyone that hacking and hacking of online casinos is already a common phenomenon in the world of gambling, so users do not want to provide additional information about their financial operations. One case is the theft of a small deposit in an online casino, and another is the theft of a large sum from a personal account.

Money often interests gamblers much more than anonymity in general. Therefore, first of all, it is important to choose a casino with a large number of popular and time-tested payment systems, with proper anti-fraud policies. The smaller the payment method, the more unreliable the platform and the less protected the data. All financial casino operations are stored in a separate database, protected by the best security protocols, and not disclosed in any way.

This is the main reason gamblers strive for an anonymous presence in online casinos.

Conclusion

Even though losing privacy is not the biggest gambling problem in Ghana, anonymous gambling has really been a trend in the last few years. If you are going to play anonymously, gamblers need to clearly understand which casino they should choose and not register on the first site they come across, which they received on the request "Anonymous online casinos" in Google Search. But in general, such gambling is obvious to those who value their personal data and do not want to get into difficult situations associated with the theft of photos, phone numbers, or even places of residence.