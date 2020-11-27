The online streaming service is launching in Ghana with a big bang by offering unlimited access to subscribers of MTN with daily, weekly and monthly packages starting from GHS 0.50 via Airtime.

The streaming platform, founded by two young Ghanaians with over three decades experience in the telecom, entertainment, TV & content industry, is poised to offer millions of subscribers in Africa and the diaspora over 20,000 hours of blissful entertainment on demand as well as over 10 Live TV channels.

Commenting on the extension of services to the Ghanaian market, Louis Manu, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Wi-flix, said:

“Today marks another exciting milestone in our journey as we launch in Ghana and bring to the Ghanaian public the most exciting content on-demand and at the most affordable rate. With Wi-flix, Ghanaians can now enjoy the best African and foreign movie titles, TV shows, sports and variety anytime, anywhere and on any device”.

He continued, “to enjoy the service, simply visit www.wi-flix.com to sign up and select your preferred daily, weekly or monthly offer and make payments via Airtime. After subscription, MTN customers can as well purchase normal Internet bundles on *138# to stream uninterrupted access on Wi-flix”.

Bright Yeboah, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Wi-flix commented:

“We are here to delight our people with the widest collection of content through our partnership with some of the best content providers including TRACE, Rushlake Media GmbH, MGMediaguru, Content Box and 4Syte TV. What you have here is arguably the most diverse content purposely designed for you”.

Subscribers to the Wi-flix service can access thousands of hours of tailor-made content through a daily bundle for GHS 0.50, weekly bundle at GHS 3 and a monthly bundle for as low as GHS 9.

Subscribers can simply signup online at www.wi-flix.com on MTN to subscribe. The best part is subscription can be made through Airtime. The service is available to subscribers across Ghana.

About Wi-flix

Wi-flix is a leading African based live streaming and subscriber video on demand provider offering authentic, originally African and international content to subscribers in Africa and the diaspora. The service offers premium content at an affordable price point as part of a bold agenda to democratize content in Africa.

Based in the Netherlands and founded by two young Africans with a deep understanding of the continent, Wi-flix is poised to become a leading content provider in Africa and the diaspora.

Find out more at www.wi-flix.com.