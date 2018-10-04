Pulse.com.gh logo
Instagram user teaches men how to lick a vagina


This lady who goes by the name @beverlykonadu on Instagram has taken it upon herself to teach men how to properly slurp up the honeypot. She rightly captioned her video as, “Sex tips for men.”

Most women love to receive heads but unfortunately, most men cringe at the thought of it. And the rest that actually does have no clue how to go about it.

This lady who goes by the name @beverlykonadu on Instagram has taken it upon herself to teach men how to properly slurp up the honeypot. She rightly captioned her video as, “Sex tips for men.”

In the video she posted on her page, she moved her tongue about in motions of how the vajayjay show receive TLC. Beverly scolded men who used their teeth to graze delicate lady parts whilst in the oral act. She wondered how some men still remained clueless in this era.

