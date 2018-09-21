Pulse.com.gh logo
GHANASS matron caught stealing food stuffs fined GHC17,600

The matron, Comfort Brew, was arrested last year for diverting various food items in connivance with the school's driver.

The Senior Matron of Ghana Secondary Senior High School (GHANASS) has been fined for stealing food stuffs.

Mrs Comfort Brew has been GHC17,600 by the Koforidua Circuit court in the Eastern Region.

READ MORE: CID invites GHANASS headmaster, matron over food theft

She was arrested last year for diverting various food items in connivance with the school's driver.

Following the development, the headmaster of the school, Reverend Abraham Donkor, the matron and the school's security man who made the arrest, were invited for questioning by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The court heard that the accused persons tried to smuggle a quantity of food items out of the school using a pick up vehicle with registration number GN 5717 – 15 belonging to the Regional Education Service to sell the items.

Luck eluded the matron when the security man on duty, stopped the vehicle at the school gate for inspection following which he discovered several boxes of sardines and tin tomatoes being hauled out of the school, according to the prosecutor of the case Assistant State Attorney Dickson Donkor.

While the security man rushed to inform the School’s store keeper to come and see what he’d found, the driver and the matron drove away.

READ MORE: GHANASS to be closed down

The security man then lodged a complaint with the School’s Headmaster, Rev. Abraham Donkor following which a three member committee was formed to investigate the matter.

The police had accused the school's authorities of trying to hush up the matter when the incident happened.

