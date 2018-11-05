Pulse.com.gh logo
KNUST Demo: Gov’t against members of old C’cil joining new one

The Government has indicated that it will not allow old representatives of the dissolved governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) to join the yet to be re-constituted governing council.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said this is because the government believes the old council is a party to the impasse that took place on the school’s campus.

He added that the government is also not interested in deciding with specific individuals that they nominate.

“So the specific persons who constituted that old council cannot, therefore, preside in our opinion over the matters in which their own decisions and conduct will be a subject. It is in this spirit that government and some other groups have already indicated new nominees.”

“It is important to ensure that a council that is put in place has the freedom of hand etcetera to superintend that exercise. The principle of specific persons who will end up becoming judges in their own course is what government disagrees with. It’s precisely to resolve this disagreement that the chancellor is taking leadership in engaging with the various nominated groups.”

“And we are looking forward that we can have a quick resolutions to this matter once all the parties cooperate with us and we have those new names,” he noted.

But groups like the University Teachers Association of Ghana and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union, both KNUST Chapter, have insisted on nominating their old members unto the new council.

Background

On October 22, a peaceful demonstration organised by the School Representative Council (SRC) of KNUST turned chaotic when students destroyed school properties.

The students were demonstrating against what they described as oppression by the university authorities. The students destroyed school property worth about Ghc1.7million.

Subsequently, the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) asked all except foreign students to go home.

