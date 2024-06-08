Actress Yvonne Nelson stays committed to #dumsormuststop protest despite health challenges

Expressing her conviction that Ghana merits better leadership, Yvonne reiterated her resolve on Twitter, stating, "Even if it's just me, 5 of us, 20, or 1000, I will still walk. We don't deserve bad governance, infused with deceit and arrogance. #dumsormuststop. My health hasn't been 100%, but I will still walk from Legon down to Tetteh Quarshie in protest of a better GH for my kids and their kids."