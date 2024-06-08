ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Yvonne Nelson stays committed to #dumsormuststop protest despite health challenges

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has reaffirmed her unwavering commitment to the #dumsormuststop protest, emphasizing that neither her health issues nor any obstacle will deter her from participating.

Taking to Twitter, Yvonne expressed her determination to join the walk from Legon to Tetteh Quarshie, despite acknowledging her less-than-optimal health condition. Her drive stems from a profound desire to secure a better future for future generations.

Expressing her conviction that Ghana merits better leadership, Yvonne reiterated her resolve on Twitter, stating, "Even if it's just me, 5 of us, 20, or 1000, I will still walk. We don't deserve bad governance, infused with deceit and arrogance. #dumsormuststop. My health hasn't been 100%, but I will still walk from Legon down to Tetteh Quarshie in protest of a better GH for my kids and their kids."

Having previously invited Ghanaians to join her in the campaign against recent power outages, Yvonne now seeks widespread support for the upcoming protest.

She hopes for a turnout reminiscent of the 2015 Dumsor protest she organized alongside fellow celebrities scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024, the protest aims to draw attention to the ongoing power crisis plaguing the nation.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

