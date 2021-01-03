The two persons who are the bodyguards of Stonebwoy were arrested for allegedly assaulting a driver after they were involved in a car crash on the Bibiani-Abuakwa road on Saturday evening, January 2, 2021.

According to reports, Stonebwoy and his entourage are said to have been returning from Bibiani in two black Toyota Land Cruisers with registration GT-5255-19 and GS-6255-19.

The Abuakwa Divisional Police Commander, Chief Supt. Yaw Obeng Asubonteng, narrating the ordeal of how the police arrested the offenders said Stonebwoy and his team were traveling to Kumasi after a performance at Bibiani in the Western North Region when one of the vehicles they were in involved in the crash.

He said two persons from the dancehall artist's team then held one of the driver's hostage and beat him up.

"According to the information we had the vehicle which collided with the sprinter bus didn’t even stop. The driver sped on and another vehicle which was following… two guys from the car accosted the driver from the car accosted the driver that had the accident with that of the musician.

"They beat him and held him hostage in their car and they were sending him to either Kumasi or Accra," Chief Supt. Asubonteng said.