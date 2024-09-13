AXE Deodorant Takes Over Ghana with its Rizz Soirée

Guests were treated to a delightful welcome with sweet, chocolate-infused mimosas and a tantalizing selection of gourmet canapés, all while grooving to the vibrant beats of live DJs, including award-winning international DJ Chichi and an energetic dance performance from Totting Dancers setting the perfect tone for an unforgettable experience.

Indulge’s elegant setting was also transformed into a vibrant hub of music, fashion, and social engagement as guests could use the Rizz backdrops for photo opportunities.

Speaking at the launch, Omotunde Bamigbaiye, the Marketing Lead West Africa for Unilever International, said “AXE is Unilever’s deodorant brand with a lasting fragrance positioned majorly to relevant Gen Z, the established man, the socialite and, of course, the young professional. AXE is specially made to be noticed so you get noticed. Every fragrance of AXE is unique, and it’s expected to heat your mind and power up so you feel confident.”

“It helps you feel good because you know that you smell good. When that happens of course you are able to open up yourself to possibilities and successes that come your way and that is a characteristic of Gen Z because you own your personal style and it’s your personal style that makes you feel so irresistible,” she added.

With an ambiance designed to captivate the senses, the event burst to life as Mr. Drew, the charismatic host and brand ambassador for Unilever Gh. Ltd., made his grand entrance. As fireworks lit up the stage, the 'Wild' singer ignited the energy in the room, thrilling the crowd with the exciting announcement of the new AXE Dark Temptation deodorant. Made for all generations—from Baby Boomers to Gen Z—this irresistible fragrance promises to leave its mark on everyone.

“Confidence is everything. With AXE Dark Temptation, you’re not just wearing a fragrance, you’re making a statement. This scent gives you the boldness to own every moment, step into any room, and leave an unforgettable impression. From the stage to the streets, AXE Dark Temptation has got me covered, and now it’s your turn to experience the power of this irresistible fragrance.” - shares Mr Drew

With Mr. Drew leading the way, the crème de la crème of guests were escorted into the exclusive Confidence Room. Here, they experienced an unforgettable immersion into the world of AXE Dark Temptation. Surrounded by its captivating fragrance, guests reveled in the opportunity to test the product and create content that captured the sweet and stylish atmosphere. It was a sensory adventure that left everyone feeling confident and exhilarated.

Guest's senses were further stimulated when a giant AXE robot showed up with impressive dance moves, creating an unforgettable spectacle that perfectly embodied the bold essence of AXE.

The night reached its peak with a surprise performance by Lasmid, who set the stage on fire before being joined by Mr Drew for an electrifying duet that had the crowd buzzing with excitement. The duo’s dynamic energy and irresistible rhythms created an unforgettable moment, making the AXE Dark Temptation launch an event to remember.

From the curated scent stations where guests could experience the signature fragrance of AXE Dark Temptation to the live DJ sets that kept the dance floor buzzing, the soirée highlighted AXE's commitment to creating memorable moments.

The launch event showcased the brand's new fragrance and positioned AXE as a critical player in Ghana's lifestyle and fashion.

The party ended with guests going home with goodies, a bag of AXE Dark Temptation deodorant sprays and branded merch. With its successful influencer soiree, AXE Dark Temptation has undoubtedly made a lasting impression in Ghana, paving the way for the brand to become a staple in the grooming routines of Ghanaian people.

