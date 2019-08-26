This list looks at the Ghanaian Pastors who are known for their wealth, at least from the businesses they own or properties they have and how lavishly they live, from their plush homes to luxury cars.

1.Dr Mensah Otabil: The 59-year-old man of God is the founder and head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church. Though he doesn’t display his wealth online, it’s an open secret that the motivational speaker is an accomplished Pastor. The preacher who lives in the plush Trasacco Estate has been rumoured to be the owner of the defunct Capital Bank but he has clarified that he was only serving as a board member of the Bank.

2.Archbishop Duncan Williams: He is the general overseer of the Christian Action Faith Ministries, with over 100 affiliate and branch churches in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa. If there's a conversation about rich Ghanaian Pastors, it can certainly not exclude the Archbishop who owns several businesses and has a taste for luxury cars. He also owns the Dominion University College.

3.Rev Obofuor: He is currently the most talked-about Ghanaian pastor on social media and this has a lot to do with how he dispels his wealth. The founder of the Anointed Palace Church has gifted around 50 cars to people within the last 6 months. He recently added a 2020 Rolls Royce to his fleet of luxury cars. Certainly, a living proof that there’s prosperity in the Kingdom business.

4.Bishop Daniel Obinim: The 41-year-old preacher is known as the one few the men of God of this era, who never hesitates to show off their wealth to the glory of God. The founder of International God's Way Church brags of luxury cars and properties home and abroad. He once boasted of having the financial capacity to purchase 5 private jets in a day, should any dare him.

5.Prophet Badu Kobi: He is known as for his car gifting generosity and controversy. Of course, he doesn’t have it, then he won’t have it to gift it out. The founder of the Glorious Wave Church International has gifted cars to the likes of Counsellor Lutterodt, Daddy Lumba among other celebrities and his church members. Therefore, Prophet Badu Kobi makes it to our list as one of the men of God who proves that there is prosperity in the Kingdom business.