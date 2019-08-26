One of the godsons of the founder of the Anointed Palace Church got married at a ceremony held in Kumasi and his godfather ensured that he had memorable day by making his bid day, a money raining day.

Rev Oboufour who arrived in his luxury convoy, is seen at a point in time throwing stacks of money into the crowd. The pastor also gifted the groom a vehicle and heavy cash gift to start his marital life.

The video has since and caught the attention of people online and there have been different reactions to it. Watch it below and tell us what you think.