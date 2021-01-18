The Nigerian police couple identified as Bright Akhimien and his wife Joyce, who is also a police officer have been married for years but struggled to give birth over the period.

However, on January 12, 2021, Joyce was delivered of six children at the BridgeStone Hospital, Rukpoku, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The sextuplets consisted of four boys and two girls but sadly they lost one girl and are now left with five of them, reports say.

“Yes, they came as six but we lost one girl. Four boys and a girl are now left in the hospital incubators”, visibly perplexed Akhimien told Sunday Vanguard in an exclusive interview published on Sunday, January 17.

Despite being good news, the birth of the sextuplets has imposed a great deal of financial burden on the police couple right from payment of the hospital bills to the caring for the children.

“It’s a big thing of joy, no doubt. But I am just a policeman making ends meet for family” Bright Akhimien is quoted as saying.

“The burden of caring for these children is enormous but it’s nothing compared to the shame, pressure and pains we have had to endure these past seven years of childlessness.

“We thank God for answering our prayers. “I can’t help but shout out to well-meaning individuals and groups to come to our aid. We can’t do it on our own.

“Thankfully, out of sheer compassion, the hospital has frozen our bill at N1.5million since we arrived through the delivery,” Vanguard reports.