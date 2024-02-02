10 Ghanaian songs to accompany the single 'pringles' this valentine

From upbeat anthems to soul-stirring melodies, here are 10 tracks to keep your spirits high this Valentine's Day.

"Single and Free" by Kofi Kinaata

Let's start the playlist with "Single and Free" by Kofi Kinaata, an upbeat anthem that celebrates the freedom and joy of being single. It's a reminder that singlehood is a time to enjoy your independence and live life on your own terms.

"Touch It" by KiDi

Replacing "My Own" by Samini, KiDi's "Touch It" brings a spicy vibe to our singlehood celebration. This track's catchy beat and playful lyrics are all about having fun and enjoying the moment, making it perfect for anyone ready to dance the night away without any romantic strings attached.

"Me Time" by Adina

Adina's "Me Time" is a gentle nudge to embrace self-love and the importance of taking time for yourself. It's a beautiful song for those moments of self-reflection and appreciation, reminding us that being single is an opportunity to focus on our personal growth and happiness.

"Tomorrow" by Stonebwoy

"Tomorrow" by Stonebwoy is an uplifting song that encourages looking forward with hope and optimism. Its message is clear: focus on your personal journey and the promise of a brighter future, perfect for singles investing in their dreams and aspirations.

"Forgetting You" by Efya

Efya's "Remember You" is a soulful tune about self-reflection and moving forward. It's a reminder that even as a single pringle, you can cherish the memories of past relationships while enjoying the present and looking forward to what's next.

"Independent Lady" by King Promise

"Independent Lady" by King Promise is an anthem for all the strong, independent singles out there. The song celebrates autonomy and self-sufficiency, making it a powerful addition to your Valentine's Day playlist.

"Happy Yourself" by Manifest

"Happy Yourself" by Manifest brings an infectious energy that's all about finding happiness within yourself. It's a perfect tune for anyone looking to celebrate their singlehood with positivity and joy.

"End in Tears" by KiDi

"End in Tears" by KiDi adds a touch of reflective reality to the playlist, acknowledging that not all love stories have a happy ending, but there's beauty in moving on and embracing the single life.

"No More" by Kuami Eugene ft. Sarkodie

"No More" is a collaboration between Kuami Eugene and Sarkodie that speaks to the strength and freedom found in being single. It's an empowering track that encourages listeners to embrace their single status with pride.

"Feel Good" by Joey B ft. King Promise

Ending on a high note, "Feel Good" by Joey B featuring King Promise is the ultimate track for feeling good about where you are in life. It's a vibrant reminder that single or not, life is about enjoying the moment and feeling great about yourself.