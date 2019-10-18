However, whilst some of these celebrity parents keep their children off the spotlight, the children of others are just popular just as their parents. On this note, here are ten popular celebrity kids that we know.

1. John Dumelo Junior

He is the first son of his father and mother, Mrs Gifty Mawunya Dumelo. The baby boy named after his Daddy, marked his first birthday and a photo of him with his parents went viral.

2. Baby Lorde

Lorde Pitcher is the daughter of Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku. Lorde has a verified Instagram account with over 200,000 followers. Lorde also stole the show recently after her mother shared of them with her baby bump to announce the birth of her second child.

3. Ryn Roberts

Yvonne Nelson and her daughter, Ryn Roberts

Ryn Roberts is Yvonne Nelson’s daughter. Her mother’s confirmation of her birth broke the internet because of how she kept her pregnancy a secret. Since then, there has been attention on Ryn, making her a popular celebrity kid.

4. Titi Sarkcess

Adorable family, Sarkodie, Tracy and their cute daughter, Titi.

Titi recently seized the number one trending spot on Twitter after her father, Sarkodie, shared pictures of her. Her real name is Adalyn Owusu Addo and without a doubt, she passes as one of the popular celebrity kids we know.

5. Catherine Jidula Setakla

Stonebwoy and daughter

She is the first daughter of Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa. Just like her father, Jidula is also popular and that is not just within the Bhim Nation. The two-year-old baby girl has an Instagram page with over 50,000 followers.

6. Majesty

Shatta Wale, Michy and Majesty

He is not the only child of Shatta Wale. However, is the most popular Shatta Wale kid. A phenomenon, her mother, Shatta Michy, has significantly contributed to. Majesty is the only child Shatta and Michy had before their break up.

7. Sir Kwame Bota

He is the son of Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame. His father loves to show his children off, therefore, this has made Sir popular. He once featured in a song with his father. Sir has a verified Instagram account with close to 50,000 followers.

8. Sante

She is a brother of Sir, as the second child of Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau. Whilst she also featured in her father’s song which had his brother on it, Sante is also popular for having a hairline in her name. She has an Instagram page with 35,000 plus followers.

9. Docilla Nana Hemaa

The cute daughter of Kwaw Kese is now shooting fame. Her Ghanaian rapper shared a video of her recently and that went viral, with many gushing over beauty. Docilla has an Instagram account with about 2000 followers.

10. King Alfie

He is the son of Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill. Alfie isn’t that popular like his mother, however, his cuteness is hard to ignore if you are thinking about popular celebrity kids. Perhaps, his unpopularity is due to the fact that he has a private Instagram account, unlike the other celeb kids.