Since the beginning of 2020, the “One More” singer has dedicated herself to educate her followers on sex, and we are loving it.

From marriage and relationship issues to bedroom matters, Stephanie has been ‘brutal’ on these topics.

Her controversial masturbation video which went viral set the trend, followed by her bedroom skills and healthy sex life.

We bring you ten (10) of the videos which make Stephanie Benson our current favourite sex coach.

1. First of all, respect the vagina.

2. How to get rid of bad smell in the vagina.

3. The issue with erectile dysfunction and why it is happening to young men.

4. How she puts her husband in the mood for sex.

5. Masturbation – a taboo?

6. Does the size of a man’s penis matter? She breaks it down.

7. Would you consider having sex with same partner a cheating?

8. What men need to know about climax.

9. The benefits of blowjobs and semen.

10. How to deal with a straight man who loves anal sex.

Stephanie Benson is also out with a new single, titled "69". You can guess the concept.