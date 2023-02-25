2023 Elections : Chioma Akpotha and Lolo lament insecurity and danger at polling units

She caught video of the moment political thugs agitated and scattered her voting unit.

A large portion of the voters at the polling place could be seen scrambling for shelter, while other attendees could be seen opposing the thugs.

However, at a later time, the armed troops got involved, causing normalcy to be restored and voters to exercise their rights.

Lolo laments

The media personality Lolo shared a video of herself in a vehicle lamenting the situation at her unit.

She reported that some people disregarded the whole process by brandishing "juju" (charms), causing people to run for their lives.