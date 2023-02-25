In a video that has been making the rounds on the internet, the actress alleged that other women had mistreated her.
2023 Elections: Chioma Akpotha and Lolo lament insecurity and danger at polling units
Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha has lamented bitterly as thugs disrupted voting at her polling units.
She caught video of the moment political thugs agitated and scattered her voting unit.
A large portion of the voters at the polling place could be seen scrambling for shelter, while other attendees could be seen opposing the thugs.
However, at a later time, the armed troops got involved, causing normalcy to be restored and voters to exercise their rights.
Lolo laments
The media personality Lolo shared a video of herself in a vehicle lamenting the situation at her unit.
She reported that some people disregarded the whole process by brandishing "juju" (charms), causing people to run for their lives.
The media personality also shared that she is shocked that things are still like this even at a time like this.
