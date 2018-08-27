Pulse.com.gh logo
5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on


Man Crush Monday 5 Ghanaian male celebrities that most ladies crush on

Check out who your favorite celebrity you are crushing on.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

It’s a nice feeling to be a star and it’s a nicer feeling for several people to crush on you as a star.

Mostly, looks come first before any other thing. Appearance and how well the body is built is also a factor.

Certain times, the way the celebrities carries himself and also excels in his profession is also another contributing factor to several people crushing on them.

There are several lovely Ghanaian male celebrities who have won the hearts of many ladies both locally and internationally. Some of these ladies are ready to go the extra mile just to spend a night with them or be in their arms for just an hour,fact.

Some of these ladies are carried away by the masculine stature of these celebrities and wish they had them as boyfriends or even, sex mates.

check out the list of these 5 Ghanaian male celebrities who make our ladies go gaga upon seeing them

KiDi

KiDi play KiDi

 

Fiifi Coleman

Fiifi Coleman play Fiifi Coleman

King Promise

King Promise play King Promise

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan play Toosweet Annan

James Gardiner

James Gardiner play James Gardiner
Celebrities

My greatest regret is getting ‘too much’ education – Shatta Wale
I need licence to grow "wee" in Ghana - Samini
I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong
