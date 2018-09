news

The late Ebony‘s dad, Nana Opoku Kwarteng marked his 60th birthday on Monday, September 3, 2018 by celebrating with friends and loved ones.

'Starboy' Kwarteng is seen all happy as he marks another year in his life since the death of his daughter, Ebony Reigns.

He looked cheerful as he posed with his elder daughter and other people believed to be family and friends.

Below are some of the photos from Starboy Kwarteng’s birthday party

Mr Nana Opoku has been on a collision course with his late daughter's manager, Bullet, publicly disagreeing on several issues.