Trump announces doubling of U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs to 50%

President Donald Trump has declared that the United States will double its existing tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from 25% to 50%, effective from Wednesday, 4 June 2025. The announcement was made during a rally at a U.S. Steel facility in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, where Trump emphasised the move as a measure to bolster the domestic steel industry and reduce dependency on foreign imports, particularly from China.(The Guardian)

In his address, Trump stated, “We are going to be imposing a 25% increase. We're going to bring it from 25% to 50% – the tariffs on steel into the United States of America, which will even further secure the steel industry in the United States.”

President Trump also highlighted a proposed $14 billion investment deal between U.S. Steel and Japan's Nippon Steel, describing it as a "blockbuster agreement" aimed at enhancing American steel production.

He assured that the partnership would maintain U.S. Steel's headquarters in Pittsburgh and preserve American control over the company. However, details of the agreement remain sparse, and concerns have been raised regarding the extent of Nippon Steel's involvement and the impact on unionised labour.

Trump reassured workers that the deal would not result in job losses or outsourcing, promising, “There will be no layoffs and no outsourcing whatsoever, and every US steelworker will soon receive a well-deserved $5,000 bonus.”

The decision to increase tariffs has sparked debate among economists and international trade partners, with some expressing concerns over potential retaliatory measures and the broader implications for global trade relations. Nonetheless, Trump remains steadfast in his approach, asserting that the measures are necessary to revitalise the American steel industry and ensure national security.