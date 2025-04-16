Ghanaians residing in the United States—whether as students, workers, or visitors—are being urged to adhere to a recently introduced immigration requirement that mandates all foreign nationals to register with U.S. authorities and carry proof of their legal status at all times.

This new policy stems from an executive order signed by President Donald Trump and is now being enforced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The regulation came into effect last Friday and applies to all non-U.S. citizens aged 18 or older, including individuals from Ghana, Nigeria, and other African nations. The USCIS has stated that all foreign nationals, or “aliens” under U.S. law, must always have documentation proving their legal status—such as a Green Card, visa, or I-94 entry record—with them.

Who is Affected?

Non-U.S. citizens aged 18 and over

Visitors, students, workers, and Green Card holders

Canadians staying in the U.S. for more than 30 days

Parents must register children under the age of 14

Children under 14 must be registered by their parents or guardians. Once they reach 14, they will need to re-register and undergo biometric screening (such as fingerprinting) within 30 days.

Even if you have registered previously, it is recommended to update your details through the new online system. The process involves filling out a new form, G-325R, and submitting biometric data unless an exemption applies.

What Happens If You Don’t Comply?

Failure to follow this rule could lead to:

Fines

Criminal charges (misdemeanours)

Possible imprisonment

Unannounced checks by police or immigration officers

The new regulation also permits local authorities—such as traffic police—to ask foreign nationals for proof of registration or legal status.

Legal Experts Warn of Serious Consequences

U.S. immigration lawyers are advising Ghanaians not to take this rule lightly. "For Ghanaians and Nigerians in particular, this is a serious matter," said one immigration lawyer based in New York. "If you've been in the U.S. for more than 30 days without having your legal papers in order, the consequences could be severe."

What You Need to Do

Register Online – Complete Form G-325R on the USCIS website

Undergo Biometric Screening – Attend fingerprinting if required

Carry Proof of Legal Status – Always keep your Green Card, visa, or I-94 on you

Register Children – Register children under 14 before their 14th birthday, and ensure they re-register once they turn 14