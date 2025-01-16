Don't leave Ghana, weather conditions here are like hell - Abroad-based Ghanaians warn compatriots

As the realities of life abroad become more visible through social media, some Ghanaians living overseas are sharing candid accounts of their struggles, particularly with extreme weather conditions. Viral videos on platforms like TikTok have sparked discussions about the challenges of living and working in foreign countries, prompting mixed reactions from viewers.

In one such video, a UK-based Ghanaian immigrant shared a clip of himself working in freezing conditions, bundled in a thick jacket. He urged friends and family in Ghana to recognise the sacrifices made by those abroad to provide financial support.

"Look at my jacket, I’m literally working in frozen ice. When we bless you with any little thing from this side, appreciate it," he said.

While his heartfelt plea resonated with some, others criticised him for his remarks. Social media users were quick to remind him that moving abroad was a personal choice, with some accusing him of attempting to dissuade others from pursuing opportunities outside Ghana.

Adding to the conversation, another Ghanaian man living abroad issued a stark warning against relocating to foreign countries out of desperation. He described the harsh weather conditions in some regions as a "literal death sentence" and argued that the challenges of surviving in such climates often outweigh the perceived benefits.

The Reality of Harsh Weather Abroad

For many Ghanaians accustomed to the tropical climate, the transition to freezing temperatures in Europe, North America, or other colder regions can be a shock. Winters in countries like the UK often involve sub-zero temperatures, icy roads, and limited daylight, making daily routines and work conditions challenging. This is especially difficult for immigrants working in outdoor jobs or labour-intensive roles, where exposure to extreme weather is unavoidable.