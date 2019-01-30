Many for long have been in doubt of how the actress attained such an insane figure and sometimes do suggest that she has probably had a cosmetic surgery to remove her ribs for her shape which is likened to a “tapoli”.

Teasing fans with such thoughts, the Gambian based in Ghana, shared a photo showing off her physique and wrote: “5 ribs removed, 5 more to go, small intestines removed remaining the big intestines” and added some laughing emojis.

Princess in her Instagram post also asked that who did ribs ever helped and added that she even has to remove the rest of her ribs.

She concluded her caption saying that "You call me fake I call myself a work of art".