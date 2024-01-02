Thanks to the many trends and challenges that always go viral. On this note, here are five TikTok trends that will make 2023 memorable.
5 TikTok trends that makes 2023 memorable
TikTok has become a community that is a part of every netizen's life because whether you are on the app or not, its content finds its way to your online space.
1.GRWM (Get Ready With Me)
2023 has seen more Gen Z TikTokers becoming fashion icons following the birth of the GRWM trend.
The trend abbreviated from Get Ready With Me, captures how its curators dress up and glam up before stepping out to any venue. See of the coolest GRWM we've seen on Ghana TikTok below.
2.Terminator Dance Challenge
King Promise's Terminator Dance Challenge created by Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd, has got thousands of TikTokers dancing.
The dance challenge has gone global as it became a monster hit in Asia as well. Some footballers have also performed the dance challenge as ways of celebrating their goals.
3.Cobra Season
Similar to Patapaa's "One Corner," Ghanaians were surprised this year by the emergence of "Cobra," a new song by gospel singer Obaapa Gladys.
The song went viral on TikTok over its message, the quality of the production and its music video. 'Cobra' came to preach that humans are snakes under grass.
It became an internet sensation and sparked a 'Cobra' trend and jargon. Check out some of the videos below.
4.The Abrokyire Trend
A lot of Ghanaians have been travelling outside Ghana and found a way to make it trendy and fun on TikTok.
A TikToker created a video in which she could be seen roaming in Ghana and just before the videos, she's captured abroad. The video came with an audio of her saying that 'now you could see someone in Ghana and then by the next minute the person is abroad'.
The video went viral and other TikTokers jumped on the sound to creat similar content.
5.The Ceiling Challenge
This was a global trend that also found its way to Ghana TikTok. Through this trend, TikTokers tape their phones on the ceiling to give an aerial view for which they show off what their mothers or doctors gave them.
The trend kicked off after TikToker @michaelfirshort posted a clip of himself reaching up to tape his phone to the ceiling, before dancing with his friends from a top-down bird’s eye view.
The video, which features J.I.D’s song ‘Surround Sound,’ quickly went viral with over 5 million views.
