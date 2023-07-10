5 times Sarkodie made major headlines in 2023

Sarkodie over the years has played it very safe not to be entangled in controversies by trying hard to stay out of trouble. Though he’s been quite successful at it, it wasn't that smooth because, among the positive headlines he made, some few negative ones also popped up.

On this note, here are the 5 major headlines Sarkodie made this year

Ludacris reunion in Ghana

The Grammy-winning rapper and actor Ludacris was in Ghana in March soaking up the vibrant culture of the country, as evidenced by his social media posts.

The "Act a Fool" artist was also seen hanging out with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his entourage in a video shared online by artiste manager Angel Town.

Sources suggested that Ludacris and Sarkodie were collaborating on new music to be included in Ludacris' upcoming Afrobeats album.

Bob Marley feature

Reggae legends, Bob Marley and The Wailers ushered in the new year with a reimagining of his classic ‘Stir It Up’, in collaboration with Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie.

Reacting to the feature; Sarkodie described the feature as the biggest moment in his life and career.

“One of the highest moments in my career/Life… such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the legend,” he said.

“What a way to kick start this year !!! Definitely one of the highest moments in my career/Life... Big shouts to the team at island records @akosuas_ @Jaykjs and the Marley family for getting me on this amazing project by the legend #bobmarley... such a blessing to lay my vocals right next to the original vocals of the Gong"

Called out the Government

Sarkodie has slammed the Ghanaian government for lacking discipline, commitment, and resilience in their leadership.

According to him, Ghana has a lot of great minds who have proven in their own way how they can make something out of nothing with little resources and maintain it for a long period of time hence such people deserve to be empowered.

Yvonne Nelson called him out

Actress Yvonne Nelson recently revealed in a book she recently launched, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’, an affair she had with rapper Sarkodie in 2010, which resulted in pregnancy.

In the book, she recounts her decision to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper did not accept responsibility.

According to her, she later found out that the rapper had another girlfriend who was studying in a university abroad.

He replied Yvonne Nelson

Following the controversial abortion ‘beef’ surrounding him and actress Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie released ‘Try Me’, a direct reply to Yvonne.

Sarkodie sings that he never thought he would find himself in such a controversial issue and suggested that the abortion could have remained a secret.

“I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave,” he said in ‘Try Me.’

Sarkodie applauded Ms Nelson for her bravery in telling the story but said that she “cannot pick and choose what to say.”

He continued that nobody forced the actress to reveal the abortion incident and urged her to make a clean breast of the issue if she wants to talk about it.