Granted, having babies is not for everyone based on various reasons including medical complications.

However, if you’re down to having them, these Ghanaian celebrities are here to make your journey cute in all possible ways with these gorgeous baby bump photos.

Nana Ama McBrown is the latest to take over the news in here black and white clothing showing her baby in all its glory. Nadia Buari got the note and missed when she carried her own child, sharing a throwback photo.

There is Becca. There is Yvonne Nelson. There is Kafui Danku and many more.

Here are all the cute baby bump photos of Ghanaian celebrities that will make you want to have a child.

Nana Ama McBrown

Nadia Buari

Becca

Yvonne Nelson

Kafui Danku

Akosua Vee

Bibi Bright