'80 per cent of Ghanaian youth are a bit lazy' - Karen Kash Kane (WATCH)

Answering the question she posed, Karen who runs a female clothing line in Accra says she believes the Ghanaian youth are a bit lazy, hence, the reason why unemployment is high in Ghana.

Karen Kash Kane Pulse Ghana

"Sometimes I feel like it's the educational system, the upbringing, you know, like the mixture of everything. But technically I'll say that, and this is my honest truth, I feel like 80 per cent of the youth right now are a bit lazy," she said.

Karen adds that " I work 6 days, I run my own business and this is our 12th year of doing this, and this is supposed to be my own business, however, I am more concerned at the of the month about the salaries I have to pay but why am I working more than everybody else when everybody else has a day off"