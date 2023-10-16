I went through pains; was constipated for one week after my butt surgery – Aba Dope

The social media influencer noted that while her butt surgery was successful, her quest to modify her face foiled after experiencing side effects that made her go back to undo it.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, Aba Dope recounted the pains she went through in her quest to upgrade her body looks.

“I did surgery on my ass and breast, they removed the fats from my breast to reduce the size because it was too big to the extent that I couldn’t even wear a brazier. With my ass surgery, they took fat from my back, waist, and arms and placed it in my ass. I went through pain and couldn’t defecate for one week after my surgery."

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued: “There is a pill that we inject, if you buy it from London it costs like 50,000 pounds. When I inject it gives my mouth volume and makes it look bold. It lasts for three months then I’d have to take another one. I tried modifying my face; forehead and cheeks, but it didn’t go well, so I went back for them to take it off.”