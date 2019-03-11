In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the Okay FM presenter mentioned that he’s been trying to quit the media for a long time now and he’s finally fallen in love with something else that will take him away from the media.

The Atuu host told the audience that “I came into the media by accident, I have tried several times to quit the media, I feel like I’ve found a new love which is tourism, which is gradually sweeping away from the media.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale pays over GHC1000 for his haircut, Sark pays GHC500 - Barber discloses

“I am sorry to announce that very soon I’ll say bye bye to the media because I’ve found a new love which is tourism, which is my way of life.

Abeiku Santana has over two decades of experience in the media space and has worked with some of Ghana's most listened to Radio Stations in the country.

In 2017, he was listed in top 100 tourism personalities in West Africa by Balafon Awards West Africa Committee of Experts. Considering how he's fast gaining global recognition with Tourism, Abeiku says he is ready to now go into full time.

Watch more from the video below.