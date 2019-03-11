A hairstylist, known as Celebrity Barber, known for cutting the hair of most stars, has in a video sighted by pulse.com.gh mentioned how much he earns from shaving the Dancehall King and the Highest Rapper leaving many to be surprised.

According to Celebrity Barber, Shatta Wale often pays in dollars and that is mostly over a thousand Ghana cedis when he converts it to the local currency.

“Wale go fit cut enn hair and pay like 1500, he dey pay more than 1500 but on a normal day he go give you like Gh1500,” he said.

Celebrity Barber who also barbers Sarkodie was quite reluctant to comment on how much King Sark pays for a cut but upon further pressure from his questioners, he said Obidi pays around Gh500 for his cuts because he is a married man.

Being a celebrity, appearance matter a lot of times, therefore, some celebrities spend a lot of cash to look good for the paparazzi, therefore, we aren't surprised about how much Shatta Wale and King Sark are dropping for their haircuts.

However, hear more from the young man who barbers them, in the video below and tell us what you think.