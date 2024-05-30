Abigail and Afronita confirmed as semifinalists of BGT in live show 4

The video caption revealed that Afronita and Abigail, along with other acts, would compete for a spot in the finals on May 30, 2024, at 8 pm.

Pulse Ghana

Their standout performance during the auditions earned them a standing ovation about a month ago, quickly going viral and filling Ghanaians with pride and excitement.

Afronita, a dedicated 20-year-old dancer, recently launched her dance academy to mentor aspiring young dancers. Her protege, seven-year-old Abigail Dromo, a deaf dancer, won Talented Kid's season 14 with her exceptional talent.

Their collaboration on Britain’s Got Talent proved successful, receiving four enthusiastic yeses from the judges, with Simon Cowell describing them as one of his favourite auditions of the year.

The duo captivated the audience with their electric performance to Fuse ODG’s ‘Antenna’ and ‘Dangerous Love’ featuring Sean Paul, bringing the vibrant Azonto dance style to the stage.

Their performance not only highlighted their remarkable talent but also showcased the enduring influence of Ghanaian culture on a global platform, cementing their status as rising stars in the world of dance.