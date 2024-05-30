ADVERTISEMENT
Abigail and Afronita confirmed as semifinalists of BGT in live show 4

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancers Abigail Dromo and Afronita have been confirmed as semifinalists in the ongoing Britain's Got Talent competition in the UK.

Afronita and Abigail
Afronita and Abigail

Britain's Got Talent announced the semifinalists on their official Instagram page, with Afronita and Abigail being the first act featured in the video, showcasing their electrifying audition performance.

The video caption revealed that Afronita and Abigail, along with other acts, would compete for a spot in the finals on May 30, 2024, at 8 pm.

Afronita and Abigail on BGT
Afronita and Abigail on BGT Pulse Ghana

Their standout performance during the auditions earned them a standing ovation about a month ago, quickly going viral and filling Ghanaians with pride and excitement.

Afronita, a dedicated 20-year-old dancer, recently launched her dance academy to mentor aspiring young dancers. Her protege, seven-year-old Abigail Dromo, a deaf dancer, won Talented Kid's season 14 with her exceptional talent.

Their collaboration on Britain’s Got Talent proved successful, receiving four enthusiastic yeses from the judges, with Simon Cowell describing them as one of his favourite auditions of the year.

The duo captivated the audience with their electric performance to Fuse ODG’s ‘Antenna’ and ‘Dangerous Love’ featuring Sean Paul, bringing the vibrant Azonto dance style to the stage.

Their performance not only highlighted their remarkable talent but also showcased the enduring influence of Ghanaian culture on a global platform, cementing their status as rising stars in the world of dance.

Dorcas Agambila

