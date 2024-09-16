ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis reported dead

Selorm Tali

Veteran Ghanaian actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis, has sadly passed away after battling an undisclosed illness.

According to a report by Graphic Online, his death occurred on Saturday, September 14, 2024. It was confirmed on Monday by Akunu Dake, the Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Development, in an emotional Facebook post.

This is very difficult for me. Rest in peace my good friend and colleague Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis. Able Deputy Executive Director during our PANAFEST years in the 1990s,” Dake wrote.

The news of Jackson-Davis's passing has sparked a profound sense of loss among the public and the creative community. Many are remembering his contributions to Ghanaian cinema and the arts. His commanding on-screen presence, often portraying elite or affluent characters, earned him widespread recognition for his sophisticated dialogue delivery and poised performances.

Throughout his distinguished career, Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis showcased his versatility in several acclaimed films. His roles in Heritage Africa, The Storm, and the popular comedy My Very Ghanaian Wedding, among others, demonstrated his range and the depth of his contributions to the film industry.

Beyond his acting roles, Jackson-Davis was a key figure behind the scenes. He notably served as the Deputy Executive Director for PANAFEST in the 1990s, a festival dedicated to celebrating African heritage and culture.

His passing marks a significant loss for the Ghanaian arts and film industry, where he was respected and beloved. A few weeks ago, colleague actor Fred Amugi visited Jackson-Davis and presented him with some gifts.

That moment was the last time the late actor was spotted publicly. Check out the post below.

