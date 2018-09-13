Actress hits hard on fans who send their nudes to her

news

Ghanaian actress Jasmine Baroudi has angrily taken to social media to warn some fans who send their nude photos through her DM.

The actress took to her Instagram to expresses how frustrated she is due to the constant disturbance of some guys sending pictures of their ‘dicks’ in her DM.

Jasmine went one mention one fan called William who have decided not to put a stop to the sending of nudes.

She wrote:

“All you Assholes dirty boys who are sending me their ugly tiny small dicks pics be warned…stop this shit else I will put u on blast!! Fools… ah, Herh William or whatever you call yourself, you better vanish from my DM. #s3k3yel0 kwasia #mpissed”