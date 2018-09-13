Pulse.com.gh logo
Promzy Afrika loses mother


Sad Promzy Afrika loses mother

The musician took to social media to announce the sad demise of his beloved mother on Monday 10th September 2018.

play

Rapper and a former member of the defunct VIP music group, Promzy Afrika, has unfortunately lost his mother.

The musician took to social media to announce the sad demise of his beloved mother on Monday 10th September, 2018.

He shared on Facebook an image with the caption:

“Just lost my mum".

When you find your path, you must not be afraid. You need to have sufficient courage to make mistakes. Disappointment, defeat and despair are the tools God uses to show us the way,” he further said in an additional image to the post.

There is no detail about the cause of death. Again, there is no further detail about who she was but Promzy has, in the past, reportedly made posts about her on Facebook emphasizing a strong bond between them.

Promzy is well known for his unique and immense contribution to the group VIP, one of the first music groups which emerged during the early stages of hiplife.

