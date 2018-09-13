Nana Appiah Mensah’s mission is for a better Ghana - Sarkodie

news

Ghanaian rap performer Sarkodie has weighed in on Menzgold Ghana Limited’s notice to shut down its operations.

The gold dealership firm on Wednesday, September 12, was asked by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to shut down with immediate effect in the trading of gold until further notice.

In a leaked letter dated September 7, 2018, which was signed by the Deputy Director General of SEC, Paul Ababio said that “the SEC hereby directs Menzgold Company Ltd to shut down immediately the business of trading in gold collectables with guaranteed returns to clients which constitutes, in essence, dealing in securities with neither the necessary license nor disclosure authorised by the SEC.”

The letter added that “no new contracts should be created, and all advertising of the investment business halted with immediate effect.”

The letter caused panic and many customers stormed their premises to withdraw their deposits.

Many celebrities including Zylofon Media’s Stonebwoy, Kumi Guitar and Benedicta Gafah have weighed in on the issue, calling Ghanaians to keep calm.

The latest star to weigh in is Sarkodie, and he is in to support because he believes Nana Appiah Mensah, the owner of Menzgold, is on a mission to make Ghana a better one.

He tweeted early Thursday saying NAM1 genuinely cares about the country and even though he doesn’t know the ins and outs of the saga, he thinks “the Nam1 mission is for a better Ghana”.

Sarkodie tweeted: “One man doing the most for our beloved country knowing him personally he genuinely cares about the country’s progress ... might not know the ins and outs but one thing is for sure - the Nam1 mission is for a better Ghana Bless @mn_appiah”