The actress took to her social media platforms on Sunday, November 1, 2020, to announce her recovery.

According to her, after 14 days of self-isolating and adhering to doctors instructions, she took another Covid test and it came out negative.

"Good morning Fam! After 14 days of self-isolating and adhering to doctors instructions, I took another covid test and it came out NEGATIVE," she said.

The Asaase Radio employee added that she is feeling very fine and has regained her sense of taste and smell.

She further thanked all her fans who supported her while away and warned that the Covid-19 disease is real, hence, all safety protocols must be observed.

"I feel great! I have regained my sense of smell and taste. Thank you all so much for your messages, calls and prayers.

The virus is real. It is still out there. Don't forget all the safety protocols. Wear your mask at all times. Wash your hands with soap under running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser," she added.