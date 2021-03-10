Marking the anniversary, the couple are serving us with a pictorial description of love with a series of photos and sweet romantic messages to each other.

The Ghanaian actor captioning one of the photos said "Can't thank u enough for your genuine respect..friendship... u are inspired beyond my faults, habits, bad behaviour... by the potential, u see to be exactly why God placed me here".

Adjety Anang and family

He continued "I am thankful for sharing these 14yrs with me. Looking forward to a stronger bond in the years ahead, the Lord being our helper!".

The actors is matching her husband's energy as dropped photos of them together to celebrate their union with powerful love quotes from Shakespeare’s famous love sonnet titled The Darling Buds of May.

"Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate..." she captioned the post below.

Elom and the ace Ghanaian actor popularly called Pusher have been blessed with a son.

Sharing the same photos on their Instagram, the couple continued with more quotes from Shakespeare’s love sonnet to caption the series of loved-up photos they shared - check them out below.