Adu Safowaa announces Francis Sosu as her lawyer to sue Afia Schwarzenegger

Adu Safowaa named a businessman Afia Schwarzenegger has dated to claim that both of them are now HIV patients. According to Safowaa, after her comments online, the businessman called her, came to her house and lured her out to be arrested.

Adu Safowaa Pulse Ghana

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the police station, managed to reach the cells where she filmed Adu Safowaa in custody and in the process, she filmed some inmates with one who was naked.

Out of this dehumanizing verbal assault in cells, Safowaa has been advised to sue Afia Schwarzenegger and accordingly she has announced the Madina MP as her lawyer to handle her case for her.

Posting a photo of Hon Francis Sosu who is acknowledged as one of the best human right lawyers in Ghana, she wrote "meet my personal LAWYER, LAWYER FRANCIS SOSU, Mp for Madina constituency. Follow him ... but wait ooooo... WHO ARRESTS THE ARRESTOR?".

In another post, she said, "HELLO WORLD, Let's TRUST my sole Hope GOD ALMIGHTY OF ABRAHAM to use My personal LAWYER, LAWYER Francis SOSU @fxsosu to Serve all involved esp the blogger & the shiiipitii Woman Creature that took my video n picture to post across the internet. ALL should Trust JESUS tru my personal lawyer @fxsosu and Team_ FX LAW & ASSOCIATES... JUSTICE will be served...."

Detailing her case in another post, she said "a citizen is invited to the CID, HE or SHE respects the LAW & comply to the invitation. Den the CID investigating the citizen chooses to satisfy the complaint feelings or Emotions by detaining the individual".

She continued that "first of all, does Defamation of character charge by a complainant call for detention? Does offensive conduct call insults called for detention? We are fixing the country... Everything will be dealt with"