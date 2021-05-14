Afia Schwarzenegger storms police station, films Adu Safowaa and naked woman in cell (WATCH)

Adu Safowaa came for Afia Schwarzenegger with foul words and allegations after she (Afia) attacked Akua Amoakowaa, the estranged wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, and things escalated quickly online, landing Safowaa in cell yesterday.

Adu Safowaa Pulse Ghana

Adu Safowaa in supporting Akua Amoakowaa to battle Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and others who have been trolling the now ex-wife of the Ghanaian millionaire, named a businessman Afia Schwarzenegger has dated to claim that both of them now HIV patients.

According to Safowaa, after her comments online, the businessman called her, came to her house and lured her out to be arrested.

"He came, we spoke and he said I should go escort him to his car cux I made him park outside.... .... as we stepped out, I saw a blue car DRIVE towards us, they got down and they said, they needed me at Tema regional police for questioning. I ASKED Y and they said, the man I am standing with has reported me," she wrote on social media.

In a video now going viral on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the police station and manage to reach the cells where she filmed Adu Safowaa in custody and in the process, she filmed some inmates with one who was naked.