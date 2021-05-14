RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger storms police station, films Adu Safowaa and naked woman in cell (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has sparked another controversy on social media with her fight with Adu Safowaa.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Adu Safowaa
Afia Schwarzenegger and Adu Safowaa Afia Schwarzenegger and Adu Safowaa Pulse Ghana

The social media commentator has been caught in a beef with one Adu Safowaa, who is also a social media commentator building her personality as a media practitioner.

Recommended articles

Adu Safowaa came for Afia Schwarzenegger with foul words and allegations after she (Afia) attacked Akua Amoakowaa, the estranged wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, and things escalated quickly online, landing Safowaa in cell yesterday.

Adu Safowaa
Adu Safowaa Adu Safowaa Pulse Ghana

Adu Safowaa in supporting Akua Amoakowaa to battle Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and others who have been trolling the now ex-wife of the Ghanaian millionaire, named a businessman Afia Schwarzenegger has dated to claim that both of them now HIV patients.

According to Safowaa, after her comments online, the businessman called her, came to her house and lured her out to be arrested.

"He came, we spoke and he said I should go escort him to his car cux I made him park outside.... .... as we stepped out, I saw a blue car DRIVE towards us, they got down and they said, they needed me at Tema regional police for questioning. I ASKED Y and they said, the man I am standing with has reported me," she wrote on social media.

In a video now going viral on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger stormed the police station and manage to reach the cells where she filmed Adu Safowaa in custody and in the process, she filmed some inmates with one who was naked.

The video was sent to Diamond Appiah who shared it online to embarrass Adu Safowaa. Watch it below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Skin 'bleaching'

4 things to do after sex

Black couple