Adu Safowaah makes dramatic u-turn, apologises to Nana Aba Anamoah for defaming her

According to Adu Safowaah, the luxury car Nana Aba posted on social media belongs to her boyfriend and that she has been quiet about it because she didn’t want to involve herself in any social media hype.

She claimed, in an Instagram post on Monday, October 4, that the car isn’t Nana Aba’s property to date and that she has secured the green light from her boyfriend to deal with the broadcaster.

Adu Safowaah was thrown into police cells at the Atomic Hills Police station in Ashongman after making the allegations, and right after she was granted bail, she took to her Instagram page to beg and apologise to Nana Aba.

She begged Nana Aba Anamoah to find a place in her heart to forgive her as she confessed that she has no business with Nana Aba in any way.

Adu Safowaah debunked her earlier claim that Nana Aba Anamoah is chasing her boyfriend as she explained that what she said earlier in the viral video was completely taken out of context in her recent Instagram post.

“Dear Nana Aba Anamoah, please find a place in your heart to forgive me. I have no business with you in any way, neither are you chasing my boyfriend,” she said in her now-deleted post. “I have said something on my page, which has completely been taken out of context. Please find it in your heart to forgive me. Please, thank you.”