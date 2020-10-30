A few days ago, Mzbel shared a picture of an ultrasound scan of a pregnancy with a heartbreaking message suggesting that she may have suffered a miscarriage. MzBel captioned the post " you never arrived in my arms, but you will never leave my heart".

MzBel's post

The foul mouth comedienne speaking on Angel FM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, threw shots at her foe saying: “once a liar, always a liar, how can you be drinking beer in a live video and moments after go download photos from google to deceive people that you’ve had a miscarriage."

Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, who is a mother of twin boys further hit hard at MzBel over her post by saying that “God doesn’t give twins to the evil, you can not even have a double egg”.

iOna

Speaking on reports that the singer’s relationship with one budding singer, iOna, has fallen apart, Afia Schwarzenegger in a report by ghanaweb.com has also been quoted to have said that “you said I was the bad person. How come her relationship with iOna has gone sour?”

Afia Schwarzengger’s comment comes to defy MzBel’s words that she has summoned her to the Ga Mashie chiefs and gods so that she will be banned from speaking about her.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel

According to the 40-year-old mother of two, she did so because anytime there is any back and forth with Afia Schwarzenegger, the latter is always the person who drags her name into maters even when she is minding her business.

The once upon a time good friends have been at each other’s neck the past weeks over reasons why their friendship fell apart. Afia claimed that it’s because MzBel has been sneaking behind her to have affairs with her boyfriends.

However, the ’16 Years’ singer has come out to deny Afia Schwarzeneggers claims and labelled her as a liar who will do anything to defame her character out of bitterness.