According to the social media commentator, a group of 31 individuals, including a prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur, has been implicated in the recent cocaine smuggling scandal.
Afia Schwarzenegger drops hints on top businessman behind KIA to Belgium cocaine smuggle
Afia Schwarzenegger has made wild allegations over the reports on how the 8.5 kilograms of cocaine was smuggled through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Belgium by a Dutch national, Proeger Delgey Bianca.
Just days ago, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) reportedly suspended some of its personnel pending an investigation into a suspected cocaine trafficking incident at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
Afia Schwarzenegger, claiming to possess additional insights into the matter, disclosed new details, implicating a well-known Ghanaian businessman in the case, currently under investigation.
She elaborated that this businessman collaborated with Bianca, the Belgian national apprehended with the drugs. "Some 31 persons have been arrested for smuggling cocaine including a popular businessman. He is a popular businessman we all know," she declared via TikTok Live.
Afia further detailed that 'Bianca and the businessman had been involved in previous smuggling activities, but their luck ran out this time. The businessman, known for showcasing opulence on social media, allegedly faces scrutiny along with his associates.'
Furthermore, Afia disclosed a similar incident at a South African airport last year, emphasizing its connection to the ongoing investigation. Hear more from her in the video below.
