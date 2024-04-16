ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Afia Schwarzenegger drops hints on top businessman behind KIA to Belgium cocaine smuggle

Selorm Tali

Afia Schwarzenegger has made wild allegations over the reports on how the 8.5 kilograms of cocaine was smuggled through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to Belgium by a Dutch national, Proeger Delgey Bianca.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s birthday style was just perfect
Afia Schwarzenegger’s birthday style was just perfect

According to the social media commentator, a group of 31 individuals, including a prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur, has been implicated in the recent cocaine smuggling scandal.

Recommended articles

Just days ago, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) reportedly suspended some of its personnel pending an investigation into a suspected cocaine trafficking incident at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Afia Schwarzenegger, claiming to possess additional insights into the matter, disclosed new details, implicating a well-known Ghanaian businessman in the case, currently under investigation.

She elaborated that this businessman collaborated with Bianca, the Belgian national apprehended with the drugs. "Some 31 persons have been arrested for smuggling cocaine including a popular businessman. He is a popular businessman we all know," she declared via TikTok Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afia further detailed that 'Bianca and the businessman had been involved in previous smuggling activities, but their luck ran out this time. The businessman, known for showcasing opulence on social media, allegedly faces scrutiny along with his associates.'

Furthermore, Afia disclosed a similar incident at a South African airport last year, emphasizing its connection to the ongoing investigation. Hear more from her in the video below.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wendy Shay

I never slept with any ‘Sakawa boy or rich man’ for cash - Wendy Shay (Video)

Funny Face remanded in police custody as he appears in court over accident

Funny Face granted GH120,000 bail after Kasoa accident

Funny Face breaks down in tears

'I've messed up' - Crying Funny Face begs Ghanaians for second chance (VIDEO)

Nollywood actor dies from drowning shortly after posting video of scary boat ride

Junior Pope: Nollywood actor feared dead after drowning