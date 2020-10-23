The concerned dancehall act is speaking out of the political tension that has risen in West Africa, particularly with Ghana's upcoming elections coupled with the EndSARS unrest in Nigeria.

According to Stonebwoy, political leaders in Africa will fulfil their promises if the deities get involved. "It got me thinking That come this Elections our leaders And all who will assume public and civil offices may have to swear by our African Deities too. These promises Must be Fulfilled," he said in a tweet.

The Ghanaian dancehall act has expressed his disappointment in the matters of police brutality in Nigeria, emphasized that "Africa Deserves A Better Leadership.. elsewhere Are Gonna #RunGo".

His post came with a crowd singing his 'Run Go' song during a show. Watch it below.