The video is an excerpt of the Archbishop's Metro TV interview with Paul Adom Otchere in 2019 and he could be heard saying that " there is a wind coming, and it's not 2019, it will begin after 2020 going".

The Action Chapel founder during the interview detailed that " the Arab uprising is coming, it's coming not just to Ghana but West Africa and all over if we don't do something, if we don't don't give them hope".

In the video, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams emphasized that " that is why I am going back to the schools". Sonnie Badu shared the video and captioned his post " Baba spoke many months ago ... @archbishopnick it’s not just Nigeria, it’s Africa".

Sonnie Badu

For the past two weeks, the Nigerian youth begun an EndSARS protest which has turned bloody 2 days ago after military men reportedly opened fire on peaceful protestors in Lekki to enforce a curfew to curb the violence emanating from the protest which is believed to be caused by hoodlums who are hijacking the peaceful protest to destroy State properties.

Watch the video below for the video for how the Archbishop prophesied it according to Sonnie Badu.