Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson among other Ghanaian celebrities with some social media users, expressed worry over how it looked like Ghana's president didn't care about the EndSARS brutality yet showed concerned for George Floyd's murder.

At the back of this, Medikal replied a post by Yvonne Nelson saying that "don't blame Buhari's incompetence on Nana Addo" in a tweet that went viral. Addressing the conversation his tweet sparked, the rapper says he was hurt by the actress' tweet.

Speaking during an Instagram live session, the 'Ayeekoo' rapper said: " don't wake and come talk your mind because you think you be celebrity, you reach, you get platform, so you for use the platform against somebody's father because if the President was to be your father, I am not sure you'll wake up to tweet something to bash the President".

Hitting hard on the reason for his live conversation, he added that " yesterday I see some tweet from Yvonne Nelson and some other celebrities and I was so hurt because indirectly you dey try talk say wanna President be at fault for what dey go and he for do something".

According to Fella Makafui's husband, "the country where the thing happened, even their own President didn't come to say anything". The rapper advised his fans not to take everyone serious simply because they are celebrities. Watch the video below to hear more from him.