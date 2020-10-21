Before the Ghanaian President spoke about the EndSARS brutality in Nigeria, the Ghanaian actress among other social media users criticized him for keeping mute on the matter. However, Medikal sees her comment from another angle.

Responding to a tweet of a fan that Yvonne Nelson shared to justify why she thinks the Ghanaian president must speak on the issue, Medikal said: "The Ghanaian president ein silence on social media no de mean say he is doing nothing behind closed doors."

READ ALSO: EndSARS Brutality; African leaders are silent because they'll do same - Kwaw Kese

Quoting the actress' tweet with his reply, he added that "How many times wonna President address the nation during COVID/ lockdown period in Ghana ? Severally ! don’t blame Nana for Buhari’s incompetence !".

His since tweet since went viral, gathering close to 2000 retweets with hundreds of fans who either agreed or disagreed with him. See his post below plus some replies.